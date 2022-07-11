Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stock Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,690 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMC opened at $6.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.2866 dividend. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

