Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,593 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,965,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,085,000 after buying an additional 1,452,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $40.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.34. The company has a market cap of $152.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

