70,663 Shares in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.11% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,212.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,040,815 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,953,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9,562.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,651 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,885,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,999,000.

DFAU stock opened at $27.19 on Monday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89.

