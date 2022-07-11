Greenleaf Trust Has $2.28 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APH stock opened at $65.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.82 and a 200 day moving average of $73.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

