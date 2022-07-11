Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 3,476 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,374 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Netflix by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Netflix by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $186.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.31. The stock has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $293.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.03.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

