Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,043 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 230.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $1,200,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 61.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.72.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $203.96 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

