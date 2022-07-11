Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Anaplan by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,137,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,692,000 after buying an additional 537,853 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Anaplan by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,030,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,813,000 after buying an additional 706,040 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,471,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Anaplan by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,926,000 after buying an additional 35,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Anaplan by 2,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,779,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,588,000 after buying an additional 1,712,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN opened at $63.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average of $56.50. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $70.25.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 73.08% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO William Schuh sold 3,282 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $206,208.06. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 26,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,225.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 24,757 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $1,555,482.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,437,432 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, March 21st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities downgraded Anaplan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

