Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after buying an additional 78,835 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,275,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $200,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $3,183,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 37,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQR. Mizuho dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Equity Residential to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $86.00 target price on Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.47.

EQR opened at $71.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

