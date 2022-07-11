New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of IQVIA worth $49,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.80.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $219.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.67 and a 12-month high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

