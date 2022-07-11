Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 344,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Nucor worth $51,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after acquiring an additional 39,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $109.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.73.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

