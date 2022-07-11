New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of McKesson worth $55,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,505,000 after buying an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,098,000 after buying an additional 168,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,869,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in McKesson by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,110,000 after buying an additional 97,560 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Argus cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $331.20 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $186.61 and a 1 year high of $339.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.88 and its 200-day moving average is $295.19.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,504 shares of company stock valued at $27,274,259. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

