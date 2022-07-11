New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,546 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,604 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 9,546 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $56,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,932 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,592,908,000 after buying an additional 1,334,183 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,764,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,278.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $105,524,000 after acquiring an additional 539,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 743.0% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 609,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $152,372,000 after buying an additional 537,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD opened at $217.50 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $7.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.57%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PXD. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

