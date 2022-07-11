New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Synopsys worth $61,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.91.

SNPS stock opened at $317.54 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.72.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

