The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Sherwin-Williams worth $65,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,884,717,000 after purchasing an additional 135,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,316,576,000 after buying an additional 94,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after buying an additional 1,664,485 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,465,000 after buying an additional 639,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $802,178,000 after buying an additional 91,409 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $238.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.02. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

