Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $9.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $9,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 86,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $78.75 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $74.85 and a 12 month high of $102.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.92.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

