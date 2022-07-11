New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,087 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of MetLife worth $63,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

Shares of MET opened at $62.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.30 and a 200 day moving average of $66.57. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. MetLife’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

