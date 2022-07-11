Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,972 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.75% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 88,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 646,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,718,000 after purchasing an additional 218,662 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,048,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $21.31 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $27.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23.

