Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $119.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.41. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $113.22 and a 12 month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

