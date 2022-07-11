Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 43,987 Shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,987 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 6.39% of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 466.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter.

Get LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF alerts:

DYLD stock opened at $22.63 on Monday. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average of $23.40.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.