Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Gilead Sciences worth $86,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $62.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.33.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

