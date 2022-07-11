Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after buying an additional 564,493 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after buying an additional 655,371 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $2,689,030,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $175.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $174.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.37. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. CICC Research assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $322,129.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,232,821.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $447,074.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,933,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,019,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,143 shares of company stock valued at $14,990,694. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

