First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Acquired by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,497 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

FCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $13.63 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $92.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 11.51%. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

