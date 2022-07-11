McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 562.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 32.4% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $93.89 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.60.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

