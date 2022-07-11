Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 234,910 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of TransUnion worth $135,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

TRU stock opened at $82.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $75.42 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.61%.

In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

