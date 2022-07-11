Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires New Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,052,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,563,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Johnson Controls International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $552,369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 759.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,321 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,232,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,504,000 after buying an additional 1,367,535 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,475,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,859,000 after buying an additional 1,257,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

NYSE:JCI opened at $47.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.