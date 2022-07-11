Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $148.54 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 883,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,559 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Sempra worth $148,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,949 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Sempra by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 90,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 37,486 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Sempra by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $147.27 on Monday. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $173.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

