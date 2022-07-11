Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $149.70 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,243 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Global Payments worth $149,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Global Payments by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPN stock opened at $113.28 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.81 and a 200 day moving average of $132.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.65%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

