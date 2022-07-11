Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 345,231 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 345,231 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.47% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $160,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

TROW opened at $115.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.11.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.