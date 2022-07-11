Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 51,682 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,301,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,682 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Capital One Financial worth $170,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,618,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,303,000 after buying an additional 1,114,456 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 707.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,019,000 after buying an additional 972,274 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,750,000 after buying an additional 890,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,074,000 after buying an additional 271,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.35.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $108.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.02 and its 200 day moving average is $133.49.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

