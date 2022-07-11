General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 695,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,449 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of General Dynamics worth $167,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in General Dynamics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 344.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.86.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $221.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

