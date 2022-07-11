Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,526 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,988,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Corteva worth $171,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,952,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,433,000 after buying an additional 1,191,785 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corteva by 553.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,382,000 after buying an additional 884,537 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Corteva by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,154,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,580,000 after buying an additional 700,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Corteva by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,236,000 after buying an additional 678,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays began coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Shares of CTVA opened at $52.73 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $64.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average of $54.23.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. Corteva’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

About Corteva (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.