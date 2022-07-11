Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,451,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.90% of Teradyne worth $171,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $264,189,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Teradyne by 63,820.2% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 824,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,488,000 after acquiring an additional 823,281 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $83,248,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 385.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,190,000 after acquiring an additional 413,694 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $60,159,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne stock opened at $92.08 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.97 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Bank of America cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.78.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

