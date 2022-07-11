Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 133.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,799,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $152.23 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $145.54 and a one year high of $187.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

