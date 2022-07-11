Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 203.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,978,000 after purchasing an additional 166,984 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 581,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,735,000 after buying an additional 28,093 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,533,000 after buying an additional 113,397 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 507,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,856,000 after buying an additional 17,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 472,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,239,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK stock opened at $207.33 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.