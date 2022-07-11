Calton & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.89. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $58.16 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

