The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.1% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $95.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.85. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $174.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.56.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.