Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICUI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 662.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,395,000 after purchasing an additional 400,501 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,177,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,911,000 after purchasing an additional 88,695 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,877,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,867,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $164.04 on Monday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $158.60 and a one year high of $282.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.77.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.21). ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $130,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,070.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total value of $37,005.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,634.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

