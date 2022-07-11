Key Financial Inc Buys 162 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after purchasing an additional 698,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,752,000 after purchasing an additional 338,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $738,738,000 after purchasing an additional 134,125 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,127,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $275,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.91.

PPG opened at $117.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.98. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

