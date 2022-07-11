365 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547,743 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,813,000 after acquiring an additional 121,972 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 846,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 145.5% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 836,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,426,000 after acquiring an additional 495,802 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.90.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,260,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,336,520 shares in the company, valued at $310,563,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 546,000 shares of company stock worth $57,326,880. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LYV opened at $84.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.94. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.23 and a 12-month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

