Key Financial Inc Buys 229 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 110.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $251,000.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:SMDV opened at $58.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.96. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $58.30.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.