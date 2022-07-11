Key Financial Inc Makes New Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 142 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1,756.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 29.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.6% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 146,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.07.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $146.41 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.89.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.