80,229 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 80,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPTL. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 9,256,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,178,000 after buying an additional 4,958,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,231,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,760,000 after buying an additional 2,402,317 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,804,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,521 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,595,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,248 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,563,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,036 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $32.45 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $43.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

