iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,706 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.30% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 5,835,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,472,000 after buying an additional 227,215 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,131,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,637,000 after buying an additional 83,360 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,438,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,476,000 after buying an additional 110,035 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,497,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,144,000 after buying an additional 312,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,110,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,998,000 after buying an additional 36,904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $23.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

