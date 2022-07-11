Quant (QNT) Trading Up 34.7% This Week

Quant (QNT) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Quant has a total market capitalization of $933.17 million and approximately $78.87 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can now be purchased for about $77.30 or 0.00376176 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000186 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000373 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000728 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.26 or 0.01991762 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.