ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 4,025 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Addus HomeCare worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 570.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,648,000 after acquiring an additional 655,548 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 623,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,263,000 after buying an additional 18,701 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,425,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 533,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,864,000 after buying an additional 172,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,313,000 after buying an additional 25,624 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,920 shares of company stock valued at $161,966. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADUS opened at $87.63 on Monday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $108.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.75.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $226.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

