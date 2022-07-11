ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,967 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $511,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,095.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,775.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,908 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETR. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price objective on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays set a $42.00 price objective on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Entergy from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a $177.00 price objective on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.93.

Entergy stock opened at $110.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

