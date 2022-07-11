Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Mueller Industries worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $120,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,202.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

NYSE:MLI opened at $53.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average of $55.49. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $63.07.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 14.23%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.08%.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

