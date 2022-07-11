ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in UFP Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,323,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,685,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $448,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 164,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,161,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,880 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $70.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.08%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

