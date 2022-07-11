International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,222 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in International Business Machines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IBM opened at $140.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.94. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $126.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

