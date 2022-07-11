ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,707 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Zumiez worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $25.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.40. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $499.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $220.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

